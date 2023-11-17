Xi says Japan should properly handle discharge of nuclear-contaminated water in responsible manner

Xi urged the Japanese side to properly handle the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima power plant in a responsible and constructive manner.

In a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi said the issue concerns the health of all humankind, the global marine environment and the international public interest.

He also called on Japan to take seriously the legitimate concerns at home and abroad on the issue.