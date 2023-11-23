Gaza hostage release, truce delayed: Israeli official

Israel's national security adviser said the deal for the release of hostages in Gaza in exchange for a temporary truce has been postponed until Friday at the earliest.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government voted to accept the deal early on Wednesday and announced that the truce would come into effect on Thursday.

Under the proposed deal, at least 50 Israeli hostages would be freed in return for the release of at least 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody and the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

However, Israel's National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi said late Wednesday that the hostage release "will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday."