Philippines upgrades quake off south to magnitude 7.4, no damage reported

  2023-12-03

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Sunday upgraded the magnitude from 6.9 to 7.4 of an offshore earthquake that hit Surigao del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Saturday night.

In an updated report, the institute said the quake, which occurred at 10:37 p.m. local time (GMT 1437) on Tuesday, hit at a depth of 25 km, about 30 km northeast of Hinatuan town.

The institute said the tectonic quake, which was felt in many parts of Mindanao island and central Philippines, will cause damage. There were no immediate reports of damages.

The institute has recorded over 200 aftershocks, some with magnitude of over 5 and 6.

The institute also issued a tsunami warning Saturday night, prompting residents living in the coastal areas close to the epicenter to evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland. But authorities said they returned home a few hours later.

Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday morning that all vessels and aircraft were placed on alert to be ready for dispatch.

Last month, a 6.8-magnitude offshore earthquake, hitting about 34 km northwest of Sarangani town with a depth of 72 km, led to at least nine deaths, according to Philippine authorities.

The archipelagic Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

