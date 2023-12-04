11 climbers die after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

At least 11 mountain climbers died and some others were still missing after the eruption of Marapi volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra Island, a local rescue official said on Monday.

Reuters

"In the first stage, 49 climbers were found. They all survived and were taken to hospital, and some have returned home. In the second stage, we found 14 people, three survived and 11 others died," head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency Abdul Malik told Xinhua.

The trio were on their way to the foot of the mountain in western Indonesia amid the eruption.

Authorities deployed nearly 100 people to search for a total of 75 recorded climbers.

Mount Marapi, which is as high as 2,891 meters above sea level, has erupted since Sunday, spewing a column of ash of 3,000 meters, spreading volcanic ash and rocks into the surrounding area.

Authorities prohibited people from being in the danger zone within a 3-km radius of the main crater.