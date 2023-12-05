At least 14 dead, 35 injured in bus crash in S. Thailand

At least 14 people died and 35 others were injured as a passenger tour bus veered off the road and collided with a tree in south Thailand's Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The bus was traveling from the national capital Bangkok to Nathawi district, Songkhla province.

Official investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.