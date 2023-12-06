News / World

2023 to be hottest year on record after 'extraordinary' November

AFP
  11:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
This year will be the hottest in recorded history after an "extraordinary" November became the sixth record-breaking month in a row.
AFP
  11:57 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
2023 to be hottest year on record after 'extraordinary' November
Reuters

A man carries a water jug during a historic drought in the Amazon at the dry riverbed of the Paraua river in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, on October 26, 2023.

This year will be the hottest in recorded history after an "extraordinary" November became the sixth record-breaking month in a row, Europe's climate monitor said on Wednesday, piling pressure on the COP28 talks to act on climate change.

Last month smashed the previous November heat record, pushing 2023's global average temperature to 1.46 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

There had been warnings this year could take the title of hottest year from 2016 — particularly after records toppled in September and October — but this marks the first time it has been confirmed.

November also contained two days that were 2 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels. Not one such day had ever before been recorded.

Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the Copernicus service, said that 2023 has "now had six record-breaking months and two record-breaking seasons."

"The extraordinary global November temperatures, including two days warmer than 2 degrees above pre-industrial (levels), mean that 2023 is the warmest year in recorded history," she said.

Scientists say data from ice cores, tree rings and the like suggests this year could be the warmest in more than 100,000 years.

'Temperature will keep rising'

Meanwhile, 2023 has seen a series of devastating extreme weather events linked to climate change, even as the world's carbon emissions continue to rise.

According to Copernicus, whose records go back to 1940, the first 11 months of this year have been 0.13 degrees hotter than in 2016, the previous warmest year.

Global temperatures in the second half of this year are believed to have been partly propelled by the El Nino weather pattern, which has caused fewer "anomalies" so far in 2023 than in 2015-2016, the Copernicus service said.

September to November, the three months marking autumn in the northern hemisphere, were the hottest ever "by a large margin," according to Copernicus.

November alone was 1.75 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels — and marked a significant 0.85 degrees increase over 1991-2020, Copernicus said.

Such numbers could suggest that the world is coming uncomfortably close to warming 1.5 degrees since pre-industrial times, which is a key threshold in the Paris climate agreement.

However, to actually breach the Paris limit, global temperatures would need to stay above 1.5 degrees over decades.

"As long as greenhouse gas concentrations keep rising we can't expect different outcomes," Copernicus head Carlo Buontempo said.

"The temperature will keep rising and so will the impacts of heatwaves and droughts," he added.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     