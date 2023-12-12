Vietnam's Trong says Xi's visit to be milestone in bilateral relations

In his meeting with Xi, Trong also said Xi's visit will contribute to regional and world peace and development.

The visit of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, will become a historic milestone in taking bilateral ties between Vietnam and China to a higher level, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday.

