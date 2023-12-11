News / World

Javier Milei inaugurated as presidency of Argentina

Xinhua
  10:22 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
Javier Milei, a liberal politician and economist, assumed the Argentine presidency Sunday in a ceremony held at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, the country's capital.
Xinhua
  10:22 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
Javier Milei inaugurated as presidency of Argentina
Reuters

Argentina's President Javier Milei addresses supporters from the Casa Rosada balcony, as his sister Karina Milei and his partner Fatima Florez look on, after his swearing-in ceremony, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 10, 2023.

Javier Milei, a liberal politician and economist, assumed the Argentine presidency Sunday in a ceremony held at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, the country's capital.

The outgoing head of state, Alberto Fernandez, placed the presidential sash and handed the baton of command to Milei, whose term will last for four years, until December 10, 2027.

Victoria Villarruel was sworn in as vice president.

After the inauguration at the congress, Milei delivered a speech to the public noting that he had no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation heading toward 200 percent. "There is no alternative to a shock adjustment."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     