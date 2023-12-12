Xi urges China, Vietnam to safeguard socialism

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday urged China and Vietnam to safeguard socialism.

During a meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, Xi called on China and Vietnam to deepen mutual trust on security.

Xi said the two sides must prioritize national political security, ensure the red flag of socialism not to be changed, and spare no effort to prevent, defuse and contain all kinds of political and security risks.