News / World

Xi says China-Vietnam ties to enter new stage with joint efforts

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
Xi said on Tuesday that with joint efforts, China-Vietnam ties will enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said on Tuesday that with joint efforts, China-Vietnam ties will enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, stronger popular support, closer multilateral coordination, and better handling of differences.

In his meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, Xi said China firmly supports Vietnam's cause of socialist construction and always sees its ties with Vietnam from a strategic and long-term perspective.

China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, Xi said.

With a view to seeking national development, happiness for the people as well as progress for mankind, Xi said he stands ready to jointly announce with Trong the new positioning of the relationship between the two parties and countries, as well as the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Xi also said that the cause of socialist construction in China and Vietnam will advance steadily and make new contributions to the stability, development and prosperity of the region and the world at large.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     