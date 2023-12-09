News / World

Hospital fire kills at least 3 in Rome outskirts

Three people have been confirmed dead following a fire that broke out on Friday night in Tivoli, a town on the eastern outskirts of Rome.
Reuters

Firefighters work at the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital, following a deadly fire, in Tivoli, around 30 km from Rome, Italy December 9.

Three people have been confirmed dead following a fire that broke out on Friday night in Tivoli, a town on the eastern outskirts of Rome, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The fire occurred around 10:30pm at San Giovanni Evangelista Hospital, resulting in the deaths of three elderly people. A fouth body found after the fire was presumed to be a body stored in the morgue.

The fire started in the basement of the building and spread to the emergency room and intensive care unit. While other wards were not affected, the smoke filling the hospital led to an evacuation of around 200 people.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
