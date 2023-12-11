US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea

A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in western South Korea, with no casualty being reported, Yonhap news agency and local broadcaster YTN reported on Monday.

A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in western South Korea, with no casualty being reported, Yonhap news agency and local broadcaster YTN reported on Monday.

The fighter jet of the US Forces Korea (USFK) crashed in the morning near the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, around 180 km south of the capital Seoul, during a training exercise.

No casualty had been reported yet as the pilot made an emergency escape.