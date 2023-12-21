﻿
News / World

Checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Chinese border reopens after upgrade

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday inaugurated a revamped checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, said the president's press service.
Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday inaugurated a revamped checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, said the president's press service.

The checkpoint, commonly known as Torugart-1 and Torugart-2, was initially built in 1993, with the latter upgraded with the support of China from 2010 to 2018.

The administrative building of the Torugart-2 complex has been reconstructed, six traffic lanes were added. Covered, insulated hangars were installed to facilitate customs control for six vehicles simultaneously.

Moreover, measures are being taken to demolish dilapidated and non-functional structures and buildings, create additional parking spaces, and optimize the traffic pattern of vehicles within the territory of the checkpoint, which will increase the throughput.

Zhaparov stressed that the upgraded infrastructure of the checkpoint must fully comply with the necessary standards and it is important to create the most favorable conditions for vehicles crossing the border.

In addition, Zhaparov proposed extending the checkpoint's operational hours to a 24/7 schedule starting in the upcoming spring.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     