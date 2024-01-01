News / World

Strong quakes jolt central Japan, major tsunami warning issued

Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0
A series of strong earthquakes with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude has struck the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday, with tsunami warnings issued.
Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2024-01-01       0

A series of strong earthquakes with major ones measured at up to 7.6 magnitude has struck the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday, with tsunami warnings issued, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The major quake hitting Ishikawa, a coastal prefecture on the Island of Honshu, registered an intensity of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, with temblors felt in multiple regions of the Asian country, according to the weather agency.

The weather agency said the latest major temblor occurred at 4:10pm local time (7:10am GMT) at a shallow depth.

The temblor's epicenter was located in Ishikawa's Noto region, at Wajima east-northeast 30 km at 37.5 degrees north latitude and 137.2 degrees east longitude.

A major tsunami warning has been issued by the JMA for Noto region, urging people to evacuate immediately, following tsunami warnings for Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa prefectures of the Japan Sea side of the country.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK has warned of torrents of water of up to 5 meters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     