5.0-magnitude quake hits 25 km NNW of Hakui, Japan: USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 25 km NNW of Hakui, Japan, at 7:27pm GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.09 degrees north latitude and 136.65 degrees east longitude.