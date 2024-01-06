Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Oregon's Portland on Friday afternoon, with a window and a part of fuselage missing.

Ti Gong

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Oregon's Portland on Friday afternoon, with a window and a part of fuselage missing, media reported.

The Boeing 737-9 MAX took off at 4:52pm local time and returned only 20 minutes later.

According to KPTV-TV photos sent in by a passenger, a large part of the airplane's fuselage and a window was missing.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.