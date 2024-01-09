News / World

Gabriel Attal appointed as new French PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday appointed Gabriel Attal as prime minister following the resignation of former head of government Elisabeth Borne, announced the presidential palace, the Elysee.

In a short press release, the Elysee noted that the President of the Republic appointed Gabriel Attal as Prime Minister, and tasked him with forming a government.

From 2020 to 2022, Attal served as the spokesperson of the government of former Prime Minister Jean Castex, then he became Minister Delegate for the Budget of former Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's government.

Having served as Minister of National Education and Youth since July 2023, Gabriel Attal becomes, at the age of 34, the youngest prime minister in France's Fifth Republic.

A ceremony of power transfer is scheduled in Hotel Matignon, official residence of the Prime Minister of France.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
