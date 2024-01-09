People's Democratic Party wins Bhutan's general elections

Provisional results from Bhutan's general elections held on Tuesday showed that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won the fourth National Assembly elections.

Provisional results from Bhutan's general elections held on Tuesday showed that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won the fourth National Assembly elections, local media reported.

With results from five constituencies still to come, the PDP won 28 constituencies out of a total of 47 constituencies in the Himalayan kingdom, the national newspaper Kuensel said in a social media post.