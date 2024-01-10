News / World

Chinese embassy in Ecuador temporarily closed from January 10

The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Ecuador will be temporarily closed from January 10 until further notice, said an official statement on Tuesday.
The Ecuadorian armed forces strengthen patrols in Quito after President Noboa signed an executive decree declaring a state of "internal armed conflict" throughout the country on January 9, 2024.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Ecuador, there has been no report about security incidents concerning Chinese enterprises and Chinese in Ecuador.

Due to "internal armed conflict," Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
