Chinese embassy in Ecuador temporarily closed from January 10

The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Ecuador will be temporarily closed from January 10 until further notice, said an official statement on Tuesday.

Imaginechina

According to the Chinese Embassy in Ecuador, there has been no report about security incidents concerning Chinese enterprises and Chinese in Ecuador.

Due to "internal armed conflict," Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency on Monday.