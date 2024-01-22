India's Modi opens controversial Hindu temple in Ayodhya
18:17 UTC+8, 2024-01-22
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a contentious Hindu temple built on the site of a historic mosque in the northern city of Ayodhya.
Around 7,500 people observed the ceremony on a screen outside the temple.
