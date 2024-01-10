News / World

21-year-old female Chinese ballet dancer missing in Germany

A 21-year-old Chinese ballet dancer, Zhang Lin, has been reported missing in Germany since January 5, having been last seen in the northern port city of Hamburg, according to German police yesterday.

On January 8, the Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier contacted police after noting Zhang's absence since her rehearsal the previous Friday.

On January 10, a user claiming to be Zhang's mother said on the Chinese social media platform Red that the family had not received any blackmail calls. "The whole family is suffering right now," she posted.

Hamburg police have not yet provided any updates on Zhang's disappearance.

The principal dancer in Zhang's ballet group, Matias Oberlin, first posted about her missing status on Instagram on Tuesday (January 9).

Zhang, a graduate of the Affiliated School of the Beijing Dance Academy, joined the Hamburg Ballet group in 2022.

Anyone with any information are requested to call German police at 040428654110.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
