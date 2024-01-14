Fresh airstrike targets key Houthi naval base in Yemen's Hodeidah

The US-led coalition conducted an airstrike targeting a key Houthi-controlled naval base near the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday evening.

The US-led coalition conducted an airstrike targeting a key Houthi-controlled naval base near the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday evening, according to local media reports.

The reports indicated that the airstrike hit the Ras Kutheb naval base, a key Houthi military facility located near the port of Hodeidah, at approximately 4:30pm local time (1:30pm GMT).

Residents in the area confirmed to Xinhua they heard loud explosions followed by ambulance sirens.