Residents evacuated after volcano eruption in Iceland - media

Residents of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik were evacuated around 3 am local time (0300 GMT) on Sunday after the eruption of a volcano near the capital Reykjavik, local media reported.

The volcanic eruption, which began on Sunday morning near Grindavik, had been preceded by several small earthquakes during the night. Most inhabitants of Grindavik had already been evacuated the preceding night based on the warnings. Helicopters were sent on Sunday morning to evacuate the remaining people, Icelandic radio RUV reported.

This is the fifth eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in the last four years, and the flow seems to be around 50 to 100 cubic meters per second, RUV reported. The volume is one-third or one-sixth of the last eruption, RUV elaborated.

Grindavik was also evacuated in late 2023 following magma-flowing fissures opening north of the town. The situation later calmed down, with magma failing to flow in the town's direction.

Volcanologist Armann Hoskuldsson told RUV it is "bad news that the fissure now extends this far south."

He said the fissure is in an area that erupted 2,500 years ago, and the series of eruptions could now continue for the next ten to twelve years.