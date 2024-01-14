All hostages held by inmates in Ecuador's prisons freed
All hostages held by inmates in Ecuador's prisons have been freed, local media reported citing the country's prison agency SNAI on Saturday.
Reuters
Some 150 prison guards and administrative officials were held hostage by prisoners since Monday amid a surge in violence in the South American country.
