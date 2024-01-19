DPRK conducts test of underwater nuclear weapon system

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a test of its underwater nuclear weapon system in the eastern waters, the KCNA reported Friday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of National Defence of the DPRK announced the move in a press statement carried by the KCNA.

The test was conducted in response to the joint maritime exercises by the United States, Japan and South Korea earlier this week, the statement said.