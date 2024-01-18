News / World

Pakistan strikes 'terrorist centers' in Iran: security official

Xinhua
  13:14 UTC+8, 2024-01-18
Pakistani security forces have struck "terrorist centers" in Iran with precision, a security official told Xinhua on Thursday morning.
AFP

A Pakistani police officer stands guard outside Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building in Islamabad on January 18, 2024.

Sources from Pakistan's armed forces said that all targets were hit precisely.

Sources from Pakistan's armed forces said that all targets were hit precisely.

"We hit the confirmed terrorists. In our view all terrorists are our targets irrespective of race, ethnicity, religion, or sect," added the security official.

Sources from the Pakistani government told Xinhua that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will issue a statement about the recent development.

