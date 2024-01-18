News / World

Japanese communist party appoints first female chairperson

The Japanese Communist Party decided to appoint 58-year-old Tomoko Tamura as the new chairperson, marking the first female head in the party's century-long history.
The Japanese Communist Party decided to appoint 58-year-old Tomoko Tamura, its current policy chief, as the new chairperson to replace Kazuo Shii, marking the first female head in the party's century-long history.

The decision was made during the JCP's four-day quadrennial party congress which concluded on Thursday. Key personnel changes within the party's leadership were made.

Shii, 69, had served as the chairperson since 2006 and is expected to transition to the role of chairman of the party's Central Committee, filling a vacancy that has existed since the retirement of Tetsuzo Fuwa.

Tamura, a native of Nagano prefecture, entered politics after working as a parliamentary secretary and secured her first election victory in the 2010 House of Councillors contest.

She is currently serving her third term in office as the JCP's Policy Commission chairperson and House of Councillors member.

The JCP leadership change was seen as part of the party's broader strategy to promote gender diversity and facilitate a generational shift of its top leaders, according to local reports, noting that the JCP aims to leverage these changes to expand its political influence and appeal to a wider demographic.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
