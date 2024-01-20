News / World

US-UK strikes hit Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah

Xinhua
  10:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Friday that the United States and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah late Friday night.
Xinhua
  10:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Friday that the United States and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah late Friday night.

The Houthi-run television did not disclose the specific targets or other details.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday, the U.S. Central Command announced that U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed at the southern Red Sea.

The U.S.-Britain maritime coalition in the Red Sea has carried out several airstrikes on Houthi camps in various northern provinces of Yemen. The coalition said these actions are aimed at preventing the Houthi group from launching missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea shipping lane.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam was quoted by Houthi-run television as saying on Friday afternoon that the group's attacks on Israeli, U.S., and British ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea will continue until Israel ends its war and siege on the Gaza Strip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     