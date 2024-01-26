﻿
Hawaii police arrest suspect after chemical attack on 25-year-old Chinese woman

Guo Shaochun, Consul General in Los Angeles, condemned the attacker and urged the government to prioritize treatment of the Chinese citizen and bring the perpetrator to justice.
Ti Gong

A surveillance image of the suspect in the chemical attack.

A suspect was arrested by police on Friday after a Chinese woman was attacked in Honolulu, Hawaii.

At 9:15pm on January 23, she suffered serious injuries when someone threw a chemical liquid at her on a downtown street, according to a notice by the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles.

Officials said the victim, 25, is a visiting Chinese language teacher at Maryknoll School in her second year as part of an international exchange program.

She was walking near the Ala Moana Center when an unknown man suddenly poured chemicals on her, causing burns to her skin and clothes. She ran to a nearby Planet Fitness gym for help, where a witness assisted her until paramedics arrived.

Ti Gong

A screenshot of a witness to Tuesday night's attack. She called the incident "horrible and shocking."

Honolulu police said the suspect was described as a 29-year-old man of medium build, wearing a black hooded jacket, camouflage pants, and a white face mask during the crime.

A suspect was arrested shortly before 9pm on Thursday in the Nimitz area of the city on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Police also reported that the victim suffered severe burns and remains in the hospital.

Guo Shaochun, the Consul General in Los Angeles, promptly contacted local authorities, expressing deep concern.

He strongly condemned the attacker, urged the government to prioritize the treatment of the injured Chinese citizen, and called on the police to swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice and determine the motive.

The Consulate General sent a working group to Honolulu on the 24th to carry out work and remind Chinese citizens to be aware of risks and strengthen self-protection.

Ti Gong

A screenshot of the victim's bag.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
