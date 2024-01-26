﻿
Chinese FM to visit Thailand, hold talks with US national security advisor

Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit Thailand from January 26 to 29.
At the invitation of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Thai deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will visit Thailand from January 26 to 29, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Friday.

As agreed by China and the United States, Wang Yi will hold a new round of talks with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Bangkok, the spokesperson said.

Maintaining strategic communication between Wang Yi and Sullivan is an important consensus reached by the two heads of state, the spokesperson told a daily press briefing when responding to a question on the visit.

During the new round of talks, Wang Yi will state China's position on China-US relations and the Taiwan question and exchange views with the US side on international and regional issues of common concern, the spokesperson added.

Source: Xinhua
