Israeli military continues operations in Gaza, causing Palestinian deaths

Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, resulting in deaths and injuries among Palestinians, sources said on Saturday.

Over the past hours, fierce clashes have erupted between Palestinian factions and advancing Israeli forces in various areas in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian medical sources said "a large number of deaths and wounded have been admitted to hospitals in Gaza as a result of Israeli airstrikes on different areas."

The recent Israeli bombardment targeted a house belonging to the "Al-Saksak" family in Rafah City, southern Gaza, and another house in the Al-Hukr area in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several residents inside.

The Israeli army shelled the surroundings of the compound belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis, resulting in a large number of injuries.

The Palestinian Red Cross and Red Crescent Society issued a statement condemning Israel's targeting of Al-Amal Hospital and the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Khan Younis for the fifth consecutive day.

They called on the international community to "urgently move to protect its working teams there."

The western and southern areas of Khan Younis city are witnessing explosions and the firing of machine guns as a result of clashes between Palestinian factions and Israeli forces, according to a Palestinian security source.

On Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced the targeting of an Israeli military convoy with a "Yasin 105" shell in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

It also announced that its members were engaging in clashes with the Israeli army using machine guns and anti-tank shells in the advancement axes west and south of Khan Younis city.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on Saturday in a post on social media platform X that Unit 98 continues to eliminate saboteurs and monitor combat tools and military equipment in Khan Younis, while Magellan unit fighters raided several targets in the depths of Khan Younis, including a warehouse for combat tools, where many ammunitions, weapons, and various technological means were found.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 26,257 since October 7, 2023, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The Israeli army killed 174 Palestinians and wounded 310 others over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a press statement.

It added that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict had wounded at least 64,797 Palestinians, noting that a large number of victims were still under the rubble as ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach them.