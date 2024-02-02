News / World

Small plane crashes into trailer park in US state of Florida

One single-engine plane crashed into a mobile home park late Thursday in the US state of Florida with multiple homes catching fire and casualties feared, according to media reports.

The pilot reported an engine failure before the plane went down around 7 p.m. (0000 GMT Friday) in Clearwater, said media reports.

Firefighters found four "heavily involved" mobile homes at the scene of the crash, said Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers in a news briefing.

Multiple fatalities were confirmed, said a post by Channel3 Now on social media.

First responders were still working to determine whether there were victims inside the house that the plane crashed into, said Ehlers.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also working to identify the aircraft, its pilot and any passengers, according to Ehlers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
