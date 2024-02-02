Israeli army withdraws from northern Gaza

The Israeli army has withdrawn from wide areas in the northern Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the ground operation, eyewitnesses said on Thursday.

It is not clear whether the withdrawal is permanent or just a repositioning of Israeli forces, as there has been no comment from the Israeli army about the move.

After the Israeli withdrawal, dozens of citizens headed to those areas to inspect their homes, while others retrieved the bodies of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army, according to witnesses.

The withdrawal came following reports indicating progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which may lead to a ceasefire and the release of Israeli prisoners.

On Tuesday, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, announced that his movement had received a proposal for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners that was discussed in a meeting in Paris.

He said the movement is open to discussing any serious and practical initiatives or ideas, provided that they lead to a comprehensive cessation of aggression and secure housing for Palestinians who were forced to flee due to occupation and destruction of their homes.

On Sunday, senior intelligence and government officials from the U.S., Israel, Qatar and Egypt held a meeting in Paris, discussing a deal to end the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza.