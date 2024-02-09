Zelensky replaces Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky as the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky as the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, replacing Valery Zaluzhny.

"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Describing Syrsky as "the most experienced Ukrainian commander", Zelensky said he had a successful defensive experience during the operation to defend Kiev.

Besides, Syrsky had a successful offensive experience during the operation to take back the eastern Kharkiv region from the Russian forces, Zelensky added.

The 58-year-old Syrsky once served as the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces between 2019 and 2024.