News / World

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky as the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2024-02-09       0

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday he had appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky as the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, replacing Valery Zaluzhny.

"Starting today, a new management team will take over the leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

Describing Syrsky as "the most experienced Ukrainian commander", Zelensky said he had a successful defensive experience during the operation to defend Kiev.

Besides, Syrsky had a successful offensive experience during the operation to take back the eastern Kharkiv region from the Russian forces, Zelensky added.

The 58-year-old Syrsky once served as the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces between 2019 and 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     