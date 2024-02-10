News / World

2 killed, 3 injured in Israeli airstrike in S. Lebanon

Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2024-02-10       0
Two people were killed and three others injured on Saturday as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Jadra, a Lebanese town.
Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2024-02-10       0

Two people were killed and three others injured on Saturday as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Jadra, a Lebanese town about 65 kilometers away from the country's border with Israel, Lebanese security sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a Palestinian official from the Hamas movement survived two missiles fired by an Israeli drone at his car, which was heading from the southern Lebanese city of Sidon to the capital Beirut.

The sources added that the raid killed a Lebanese and a Syrian and wounded three others, including one in critical condition. The injured people have been transferred to a hospital in Sidon.

The sources refused to name the targeted Palestinian figure, saying that the investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 257 people on the Lebanese side, including 183 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     