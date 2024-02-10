2 killed, 3 injured in Israeli airstrike in S. Lebanon

Two people were killed and three others injured on Saturday as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Jadra, a Lebanese town.

Two people were killed and three others injured on Saturday as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Jadra, a Lebanese town about 65 kilometers away from the country's border with Israel, Lebanese security sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a Palestinian official from the Hamas movement survived two missiles fired by an Israeli drone at his car, which was heading from the southern Lebanese city of Sidon to the capital Beirut.

The sources added that the raid killed a Lebanese and a Syrian and wounded three others, including one in critical condition. The injured people have been transferred to a hospital in Sidon.

The sources refused to name the targeted Palestinian figure, saying that the investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct. 8, 2023, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 257 people on the Lebanese side, including 183 Hezbollah members and 39 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.