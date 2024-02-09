Philippines' Tuesday landslide death toll climbs to 27, with 89 missing

The death toll in a landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in southern Philippines on Tuesday has climbed to 27, with 89 remaining missing.

Reuters

The death toll in a landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in southern Philippines on Tuesday has climbed to 27, with 89 remaining missing, authorities said Friday.

In an updated statement, the Maco municipal government said 32 have been rescued from the landslide, which occurred Tuesday night near a mining site in Maco town and buried several houses and two buses that ferry miners from the site.

The statement said that at least 89 people remain missing. Previous report said 15 bodies had been recovered.