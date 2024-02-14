IEA to open first regional center in Singapore

A regional center of the International Energy Agency in Singapore will start operation in the second half of 2024, marking the IEA's first office outside its headquarters in Paris.

A regional center of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Singapore will start operation in the second half of 2024, marking the IEA's first office outside its headquarters in Paris, the agency announced Tuesday.

The Singapore center will work with all countries in Southeast Asia and beyond to enhance energy security and accelerate clean energy transitions, the IEA said during its 50th anniversary.

The center will serve as a hub for the IEA's activities and engagements in the region and beyond, providing policy guidance, technical assistance, and training and capacity building with a focus on scaling-up the deployment of renewables and other clean energy technologies, increasing cross-border power trade, improving access to finance for clean energy investments, according to the IEA.

"Through the center, we stand ready to accompany all countries in the region as they strive to provide affordable, reliable and modern energy for all their citizens," said IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol.

Singapore's Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng said the center will be the first energy-focused international organization in Singapore, adding that it will energize the region's decarbonization journey, while continuing to provide advice on energy security and resilience.

The IEA was established in 1974 to coordinate response measures to oil supply emergencies. Since Singapore joined the IEA as an association country in 2016, both sides have strengthened collaboration to provide capacity building and facilitate policy exchanges in Southeast Asia, including through the Singapore-IEA Regional Training Hub and Singapore-IEA Forum.