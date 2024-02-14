News / World

IEA to open first regional center in Singapore

Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0
A regional center of the International Energy Agency in Singapore will start operation in the second half of 2024, marking the IEA's first office outside its headquarters in Paris.
Xinhua
  20:44 UTC+8, 2024-02-14       0

A regional center of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in Singapore will start operation in the second half of 2024, marking the IEA's first office outside its headquarters in Paris, the agency announced Tuesday.

The Singapore center will work with all countries in Southeast Asia and beyond to enhance energy security and accelerate clean energy transitions, the IEA said during its 50th anniversary.

The center will serve as a hub for the IEA's activities and engagements in the region and beyond, providing policy guidance, technical assistance, and training and capacity building with a focus on scaling-up the deployment of renewables and other clean energy technologies, increasing cross-border power trade, improving access to finance for clean energy investments, according to the IEA.

"Through the center, we stand ready to accompany all countries in the region as they strive to provide affordable, reliable and modern energy for all their citizens," said IEA Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol.

Singapore's Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng said the center will be the first energy-focused international organization in Singapore, adding that it will energize the region's decarbonization journey, while continuing to provide advice on energy security and resilience.

The IEA was established in 1974 to coordinate response measures to oil supply emergencies. Since Singapore joined the IEA as an association country in 2016, both sides have strengthened collaboration to provide capacity building and facilitate policy exchanges in Southeast Asia, including through the Singapore-IEA Regional Training Hub and Singapore-IEA Forum.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     