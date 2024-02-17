37th AU summit begins in Addis Ababa with focus on education, development

The 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened on Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The two-day meeting, comprising African leaders from AU member states, is held under the AU's theme of the year for 2024, "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa."

Apart from the theme of the year, African leaders are expected to deliberate on continental issues, ranging from regional peace and security to continental development, the reform of the AU, and Africa's increased presence on the international stage.