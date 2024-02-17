News / World

Italy watchdog forces TikTok to remove 'French scar' challenge videos

Reuters
  18:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0
Italy's AGCOM said it had forced TikTok to remove some videos showing young people performing a dangerous practice known as the "French scar."
Reuters
  18:49 UTC+8, 2024-02-17       0

Italy's communications authority AGCOM on Friday said it had forced social media app TikTok to remove some videos showing young people performing a dangerous practice known as the "French scar."

The "French scar" challenge involves pinching your cheek to leave a lasting bruise on your cheekbone. It became popular among young Italian users of the app last year, prompting an investigation by Italy's antitrust authority.

AGCOM said its decision represented the first application of new rules approved in December, which enable the Italian watchdog to order the removal of "harmful content" on video-sharing platforms to protect minors and consumers.

TikTok removed the videos identified as harmful within the five-day period envisaged by the rules, AGCOM said.

"We had already taken measures, including preventing content from being recommended to users," a TikTok spokesperson told Reuters, adding that the app geoblocked the videos in Italy as requested by AGCOM.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Yang Yiting
TikTok
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     