Palestinian death toll in Gaza exceeds 30,000

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has exceeded 30,000, Palestinian medical sources said on Thursday.

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has exceeded 30,000, Palestinian medical sources said on Thursday.

The sources told Xinhua that dozens were killed and transported to the hospital in the Gaza Strip as a result of attacks carried out by Israeli warplanes and artillery in various areas of the Strip during the past 24 hours.

The sources said that the casualties have risen to more than 30,000 deaths and more than 70,000 injuries since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas rampage at the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.