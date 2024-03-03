Trump wins Missouri's Republican presidential caucus

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday won Missouri's Republican presidential caucus, continuing his march toward the GOP nomination.

Trump's victory over former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the midwestern state was another piece of good news for the former president, who previously won Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

In Michigan, a key swing state, Trump won the Republican primary on Tuesday, garnering more than 68 percent of the vote. On Saturday, he was awarded more delegates during a Republican convention, cementing his victory in the northern state.

Trump, who has already collected more than 100 delegates in the contests so far, will need to attain at least 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican presidential nomination.

Super Tuesday, the day in the presidential primary cycle when most states vote, is fast approaching. It's typical for approximately one-third of all delegates to the Republican or Democratic conventions to be distributed on this day. This year's Super Tuesday falls on March 5, when some 15 states and one territory will vote.

Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court decided to take up Trump's assertion of immunity from prosecution in his efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election, as he seeks to postpone legal proceedings while campaigning for a return to the presidency.

The US presidential primaries, extending through June, precede the Republican National Convention in July, where the party's presidential nominee is officially selected by delegates, followed by the Democratic National Convention in August.

The 2024 Election Day falls on November 5.