At least 8 killed in drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

At least eight people were killed and eight others injured when a drone hit an apartment building in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday morning.
A general view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 2, 2024.

At least eight people were killed and eight others injured when a drone hit an apartment building in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday morning, the State Service for Emergencies said on Telegram.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the drone fired by Russian forces hit a nine-story apartment block in Odesa's residential area, destroying 18 apartments.

As of Saturday evening, the search operation at the site of the attack was still underway.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defences destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Leningrad region, which borders the Gulf of Finland, and a second one in Belgorod region on Saturday. No casualties or damage were reported.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
