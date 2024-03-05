Wholesaler building explodes in northeastern Detroit suburb

A wholesaler building in a northeastern suburb of Detroit in the US state of Michigan exploded Monday, causing multiple expansions and several other buildings to catch fire.

The explosions began around 9pm local time in the Clinton Township, local media reported.

The Clinton Township Police Department wrote on its Facebook webpage: "Debris is being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile away from the explosion, so please stay out of the area and stay safe."

Preliminary information from the police showed a wholesale supplier of vapes, hookahs and lighters was the cause of the fire. It sells nitrogen tanks, which exploded rapidly.

At least 15 fire trucks were on the scene fighting fire, said the report. The injury is unknown yet.