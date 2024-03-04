EU slaps Apple with 1.8-bln-euro antitrust fine

The European Union on Monday slapped tech giant Apple with 1.8 billion euros (US$1.95 billion) of antitrust fine.

Apple was fined for the alleged abuse of its dominant market position in the distribution of music streaming apps to iPhone and iPad users via its App Store, according to a statement from the European Commission.