Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 30,534: ministry

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 30,534, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement Monday.

The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 30,534, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement Monday.

According to the statement, the Israeli army killed 124 Palestinians and wounded 210 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 30,534 and injuries to 71,920 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023.

It noted that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.