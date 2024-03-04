News / World

Japan's Yamanashi to collect 13 USD from Fuji climbers

The prefectural assembly of Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, passed an ordinance on Monday to collect entry fees of 2,000 yen (about 13 US dollars) per head from climbers ascending Mount Fuji from the most commonly used trail in Yamanashi Prefecture.

A gate will be installed at the fifth station, or the entrance to the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the tallest mountain in Japan, for collecting the fees starting July 1, the beginning of this year's climbing season, in a bid to ease congestion at the mountain and to fund safety measures, the prefectural government said.

Climbers will have to pay up to 3,000 yen each, including the 1,000 yen they are currently asked to pay voluntarily in the name of supporting the upkeep of the landmark mountain, which is on UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites.

During the 2024 season until mid-September, the gate will be closed from 4 pm until 3 am each day. Entry restrictions will also be imposed if the daily number of climbers exceeds 4,000, with the only exception for those who have prior reservations to stay at mountain huts, to prevent "bullet climbers."

The move comes amid growing concerns over unsafe climbing practices such as "bullet climbing," or trying to reach the summit of Mount Fuji for sunrise in one go without sleeping overnight on the mountain.

Straddling Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, Mount Fuji is usually open to climbers from July to early September.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
