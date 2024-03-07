DPRK top leader urges ramping up actual-war drills, war preparations

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday instructed the country's armed forces to ramp up actual-war drills and war preparations.

The top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday instructed the country's armed forces to ramp up actual-war drills and war preparations in a visit to a major operational training base in the western area of the Korean People's Army, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

During the visit to inspect training facilities and guide actual maneuvers, Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, called on the military units to intensify practical actual-war drills to ensure victory in a war, the KCNA report said.

He stressed the need for the military units at all levels to intensify war preparations in line with the requirements of the prevailing situation, in order to "contain the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force," the report added.