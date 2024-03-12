News / World

China calls for int'l efforts toward cease-fire in Gaza

Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2024-03-12       0
China calls on the international community to act promptly and redouble efforts to promote an immediate cease-fire to preserve for the people in Gaza their hope for survival.
Reuters

Displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 11, 2024.

A Chinese envoy on Monday called for international efforts toward an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The current conflict in Gaza has been going on for five months, which has led to unspeakable harm to women. Over 9,000 mothers and daughters have been killed, and hundreds of thousands of women displaced, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Monday marks the beginning of Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims. China calls on the international community to act promptly and redouble efforts to promote an immediate cease-fire to preserve for the people in Gaza their hope for survival, he told a Security Council briefing on conflict-related sexual violence.

"We also call for increased diplomatic efforts so that all detainees could be released at an early date and reunited with their families," he said.

The UN secretary-general's special representative on conflict-related sexual violence, Pramila Patten, recently led a mission to Israel, which also included a visit to the occupied West Bank.

The mission's report states that there are reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred at several locations across the Gaza periphery during the October 7 attacks.

With respect to the hostages, the report finds clear and convincing information that some have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence.

Meanwhile, the report finds that the detention of Palestinian men and women in the occupied West Bank has been compounded by alleged instances of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, said Geng.

The report also includes specific recommendations on follow-up actions. China hopes that the relevant parties will attach importance to them and respond to them positively, he said.

China condemns all forms of sexual violence against women in armed conflict, and advocates for investigations in a timely and comprehensive manner, accountability of the perpetrators, and justice and dignity for victims, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
