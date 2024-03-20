News / World

US Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce controversial immigration law

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
As a result, the state law can take effect while litigation continues in lower courts, meaning the legal battle is not over and the law could still be blocked at a later date.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
US Supreme Court allows Texas to enforce controversial immigration law
Reuters

Texas Department of Public Safety officers patrol along the border wall after the US Supreme Court let a Republican-backed Texas law known as SB 4 take effect, allowing state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of crossing the US-Mexico border illegally, in El Paso, Texas, US, on March 19, 2024.

The US conservative-majority Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency request by the Joe Biden administration, allowing the state of Texas to temporally enforce its controversial law allowing Texas police to arrest migrants crossing the US-Mexico border illegally.

As a result, the state law can take effect while litigation continues in lower courts, meaning the legal battle is not over and the law could still be blocked at a later date.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott hailed the court order, calling it "clearly a positive development."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the law "will not only make communities in Texas less safe, it will also burden law enforcement and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border."

"The court gives a green light to a law that will upend the longstanding federal-state balance of power and sow chaos," liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion.

The Biden administration had argued that immigration enforcement is solely within the jurisdiction of the federal government.

Immigrant rights groups filed a lawsuit against the Texas law one day after Abbott signed the bill in December.

According to the plaintiffs, the bill violates the federal constitution since Congress has given the federal government sole authority over immigration enforcement. It will also prevent immigrants from requesting asylum in the country, a civil right they have regardless of how they enter the United States.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Texas Civil Rights Project filed the lawsuit in an Austin federal court on behalf of El Paso County, the largest border county in Texas, as well as two other immigrant rights organizations — El Paso-based Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and Austin-based American Gateways.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     