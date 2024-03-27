2 deaths reported over Japan drugmaker's red yeast rice supplements, over 100 hospitalized

A second fatality linked to supplements containing red yeast rice, or "beni-koji," manufactured by Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical has been confirmed

The findings were disclosed by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare after questioning officials at the Osaka-based drugmaker, noting that details of the second death remained unclear. However, a doctor's written comment said the person suffered kidney damage.

According to the ministry, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said that 106 individuals have been hospitalized upon consuming the supplements, with approximately 3,000 inquiries voicing health concerns received by the company's helpline.

As the health issue escalates, the Osaka city government on Wednesday issued recall orders for three products containing yeast-fermented rice subject to voluntary recalls, and according to local media reports, the city government plans to issue disposal orders after the completion of the process based on the Food Sanitation Act, suspecting harmful substances.

The pharmaceutical also announced the cancellation of its new employee ceremony scheduled for next Monday in the city of Osaka.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday told a press conference that the incident "raised serious concerns about the safety of functional food products," national news agency Kyodo reported.

According to local media reports, it took Kobayashi Pharmaceutical over two months to disclose the damage they had been aware of, and the Consumer Affairs Agency plans to conduct an emergency inspection of over 6,000 functional foods.

The drugmaker's case marked the first of a manufacturer publicly announcing health damage and initiating voluntary recalls since the functional food labeling system was introduced in the country in 2015.

The beni-koji linked to health issues was manufactured at Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's Osaka factory. While the company suggested that unexpected mold-derived ingredients may have caused the problem, no specific cause has yet been identified.